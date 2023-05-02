CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews are responding to a large fire that broke out in a residential complex in uptown Charlotte at midday Tuesday.

North Graham Street is currently closed between 6th and 10th streets and travelers were encouraged to avoid the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire occurred at a three-story apartment complex. Smoke was visible from the roof of the building as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Emergency crews are currently working to extinguish the flames.

Medic tells Queen City News no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with QCnews.com for updates.