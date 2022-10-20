CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A house fire that displaced two children, two adults, and a puppy has been determined to be intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Dept.

The single-story fire broke out Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 1100 block of East 35th Street.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed heavy fire showing from the home. It took 30 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Firefighters were able to rescue a little puppy, named Ice, from the burning home. They said he was hiding under the bed at the time. No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 1100 block E. 35th St. Charlotte Fire firefighters rescued little puppy “Ice” from the burning building. He was hiding under a bed. Thankfully, he’s doing well. https://t.co/Ge4sqwom32 pic.twitter.com/hKRtGZKV1J — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 19, 2022

On Thursday, Charlotte Fire said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. This incident remains under investigation at this time. So far, no charges have been announced.

Estimated damages to the home are at $41,000. Anyone with additional information is asked to please call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.