CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was found on Thursday at a local CMS high school, authorities confirmed with Queen City News.

According to Principal Turner with Chambers High School, the firearm was discovered on campus, and law enforcement was immediately notified.

This is the first firearm found on a CMS campus this school year, authorities said.

Below is the letter sent to Chambers High School families on Thursday:

This is Principal Turner with an important message about a situation that occurred today. A firearm was discovered on campus. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and an investigation is underway. We are committed to the safety of our entire school community, and invite families speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct. If your student feels unsafe at school or suspects dangerous behavior, please tell a trusted adult, or report it via the anonymous Say Something App. Thank you for your support of Chambers High School. Principal Turner

This incident remains under investigation.