CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A firefighter sustained minor injuries while working to put out a two-alarm fire in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials reported smoke and fire when they arrived at an apartment on the 4500 block of Hedley Way off Quail Hallow Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.

It took more than 50 firefighters to control the incident in about one hour.

No civilians were injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.