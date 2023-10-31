MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Numerous firefighters worked together early Tuesday morning to extinguish a large vehicle fire on Interstate 485.

The Long Creek and Huntersville fire departments were called to the blaze Tuesday, Oct. 31 on I-485 Inner to I-77 North.

As crews arrived at the scene, they observed a truck fully engulfed in flames, with a leaking fuel tank. Emergency personnel worked quickly to put the large fire out.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. Photo gallery below: