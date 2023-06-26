CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A three-alarm broke out in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to Charlotte Fire.

Officials reported it occurred around 10:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Boyce Road off Sardis Road.

Queen City News has confirmed the building that caught fire is Charlotte Preparatory School.

(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire) SouthPark Hyatt Cam

The department said over 60 firefighters were on the scene to battle the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The flames were visible from the Queen City News SouthPark Hyatt camera.