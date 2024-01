CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorist was temporarily pinned in from a car accident in north Charlotte Monday night, according to Charlotte Fire officials.

The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of North Graham Street and University City Blvd.

Firefighters said they helped the pinned-in person free themselves. Medic says the person was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.