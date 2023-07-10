CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are responding to the Duke Energy skyrise in the 500 block of South Tryon Street, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say multiple fire alarms are going off in the 51-story building. Some smoke was seen, but firefighters have not seen a fire yet. The building was evacuated and firefighters are actively investigating the situation.

One person found on the upper floors was assisted to the lobby and was evaluated by Medic, firefighters say. Currently, South Tryon Street at West Blooklyn Village Avenue is closed.