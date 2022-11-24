CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials.
Multiple fire trucks were on the scene on the 1700 block of East Seventh Street.
The Charlotte Fire Department said the blaze was first reported just before 11 a.m.
A Queen City News crew observed smoke still coming from the building around 11:30 a.m.
The extent of the damage or cause of the fire was not immediately known.
No one was injured, officials said.