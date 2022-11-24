(photo by the Charlotte Fire Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials.

Multiple fire trucks were on the scene on the 1700 block of East Seventh Street.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the blaze was first reported just before 11 a.m.

A Queen City News crew observed smoke still coming from the building around 11:30 a.m.

Just arrived to a building fire – 1700 block of 7th St. Smoke still showing. Multiple fire trucks on scene – 7th St shut down. pic.twitter.com/im8F5kOhiu — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) November 24, 2022

The extent of the damage or cause of the fire was not immediately known.

No one was injured, officials said.