CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday the first eight major school projects as part of the $2.5 billion bond referendum passed by voters.

CMS officials said the multi-billion dollar initiative includes 30 projects at 35 sites across the city.

“The process to begin the projects includes staff and community feedback through outreach meetings that will showcase the proposed designs for building or renovating school buildings and athletic facilities,” CMS officials said in a written statement on Friday.

CMS said eight projects have already been identified as the first to move forward.

Cotswold Elementary : Building a new school on the site of the existing Cotswold Elementary. When the new school opens, it will house the combined Cotswold/Billingsville school, and Chantilly Montessori will relocate to a renovated Billingsville Elementary, and Chantilly will be demolished.

: Building a new school on the site of the existing Cotswold Elementary. When the new school opens, it will house the combined Cotswold/Billingsville school, and Chantilly Montessori will relocate to a renovated Billingsville Elementary, and Chantilly will be demolished. Marie G. Davis : Renovations to the building to accommodate the 7-12 Montessori magnet program currently housed at J.T. Williams.

: Renovations to the building to accommodate the 7-12 Montessori magnet program currently housed at J.T. Williams. New middle school #1 in South Charlotte : Construction of a new middle school to relieve overcrowding at Community House and JM Robinson.

: Construction of a new middle school to relieve overcrowding at Community House and JM Robinson. North Mecklenburg High School : Replacement of all buildings and athletic fields.

: Replacement of all buildings and athletic fields. Northwest School of the Arts: Completion of renovations and addition of new specialty classrooms. An earlier phase was included in the 2017 bond.

Completion of renovations and addition of new specialty classrooms. An earlier phase was included in the 2017 bond. Park Road Montessori School : The 74-year-old building will be demolished and replaced with a new neighborhood school to host the combined Dilworth/Sedgefield school. In order to do the demolition, Park Road Montessori will relocate to a renovated Sedgefield Elementary School.

: The 74-year-old building will be demolished and replaced with a new neighborhood school to host the combined Dilworth/Sedgefield school. In order to do the demolition, Park Road Montessori will relocate to a renovated Sedgefield Elementary School. Second Ward High : Construction of a new campus to serve as an expanded health sciences magnet school, to be relocated from the current Hawthorne campus.

: Construction of a new campus to serve as an expanded health sciences magnet school, to be relocated from the current Hawthorne campus. South Mecklenburg High: Replacement of the remaining older building and athletic components. There was a prior phase of work in the 2017 bond.

What is the $2.5 billion bond referendum?

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, Mecklenburg County residents voted to approve a $2.5 billion bond initiative for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

The 30 projects in the bond address CMS’ highest-need, student-facing capital projects and play an important role in enhancing schools and improving facilities, officials said.

To learn more about each project to be funded by the bond, click here.

How much will this cost taxpayers?

It remains unclear at this time, CMS officials said. The $2.5 billion total for the referendum includes a forecast for inflation, also referred to as “escalation.”

If inflationary pressures ease, the cost of project delivery may be less than anticipated.

For further information on the 2023 bond, click here.