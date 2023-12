CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five people have been sent to the hospital following car wreck on Interstate 77 south Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, just north of Exit 6 (South Tryon Street). Medic said five people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A N.C. Department of Transportation camera shows a car flipped over onto its roof. Only the right shoulder is blocked by the incident.