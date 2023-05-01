CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hundreds of Charlotte-Douglas American Airlines stayed out of the sky Monday.

That’s due to over 300 airline employees picketing, calling for upper management to give them better pay and more reliable schedules.

The request must go through a mediation board before any changes would be seen and one representative says this goes far beyond Charlotte’s airspace.

“96% of this pilot group of over 1,500 pilots voted in the strike,” said Capt. Doug Hancock. “99% voted in favor of it. That’s not just an overwhelming result, it’s a mandate. Fix it now.”

Similar picketing events were seen at major airports in Boston, Miami, L.A., and more.

“We want to be here for the traveling public,” Hancock said. “But we need to be paid well and reliably to do that.”

It remains unclear when the striking employees and the airlines will reach an agreement.