CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJW/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four American Airlines crew members were taken to the hospital after being overcome by fumes while traveling from Charlotte to Cleveland.

American Airlines confirmed to Queen City News that AA Flight 1264 with service from Charlotte to Cleveland International Airport reported a possible odor in the cabin prior to arrival at CLE.

“The aircraft landed safely and without incident and taxied to the gate where customers deplaned normally. The safety of our customers and team members is always our top priority,” American Airlines said Thursday in a written statement.

Once the plane arrived at CLE, American said its maintenance team evacuated the aircraft. Four crew members requested a medical evaluation at CLE and were transported to a local hospital.

No other additional injuries were reported on the plane by customers. The flight was operated using an A319 aircraft. There were 108 customers and six crewmembers on board.