CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Airlines flight bound for Indianapolis made an emergency landing due to a reported bird strike, according to witnesses.

Passengers on a flight delayed by the incident and sitting on a Charlotte-Douglas International Airport tarmac tell Queen City News that their pilot told them that there was a delay due to another plane making an emergency landing due to a bird strike.

BREAKING: per passenger, a pilot says a plane hit a bird as it took off from Charlotte Douglas Airport. Emergency crews are on the tarmac. pic.twitter.com/3IO2Z4I3gk — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) July 19, 2023

American Airlines released the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 648, with service from CLT to Indianapolis (IND), returned to CLT due to a possible mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is being inspected by our maintenance team. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused.”

According to Flight Aware and Flight Trader24, American Airlines flight 648 took off a little after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, before circling Charlotte to land back at Charlotte around 9:15 p.m.

The Charlotte Fire Department says their crews arrived at the runway, but that there was no fire.