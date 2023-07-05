CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A flight headed for Memphis from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning had to return due to a mechanical issue, American Airlines confirmed with Queen City News.

Officials said Flight 2037 with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Memphis (MEM) returned to CLT Airport late Wednesday morning, July 5.

“The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft. Customers and crew will board a replacement aircraft to continue their trip to MEM. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused,” American Airlines said in a released statement.

AA said the estimated time of departure is 12:24 p.m. Wednesday. There were 12 crew members and 124 customers on board the plane.

Queen City News is working to gather more information regarding this incident.