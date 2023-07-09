CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Those flying in or out of Charlotte on Sunday, July 9, may face some travel frustrations. As storms bringing rain and potential flooding cross the East Coast many flights in surrounding areas have been delayed and canceled, according to FlightAware.

Currently, over 400 flights through Charlotte have been delayed and over 70 flights have been canceled.

Nationally, over 6,300 flights have been delayed and over 1,900 have been canceled. FlightAware’s MiseryMap shows LaGuardia Airport (NY), Newark Liberty International Airport (NJ) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (TX) as the most impacted.

Approximately 75% of flights Sunday out of the New York City area have been impacted Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware’s MiseryMap.