CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One of the flights chartered by the state of Florida to carry immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard made a stop in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, Queen City News confirmed.

The chartered flight originated in San Antonio, Texas, and made a stop in Crestview, Florida, before arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday. The jet then departed for Massachusetts at 1:49 p.m.

A second chartered flight made a brief stop in Spartanburg.

Taryn Fenske, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ communications director, said the flights were part of the state’s effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

The Florida Legislature had previously approved a budget that included $12 million for the Florida Department of Transportation to transport “illegal immigrants” from the state.

According to a report from Fox News, around 50 immigrants were dropped off at the upscale resort island.

Massachusetts Representative Dylan Fernandes, who represents the Martha’s Vineyard area, said the community was coming together to support the immigrants.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” Fernandes said on Twitter.

The state congressman accused Governor DeSantis of “hatching a secret plot” to round up families and lying to them about where they were going to gain “cheap political points.”

Fernandes said many immigrants did not know where they were when they arrived and told officials they had been told they would be given housing and jobs.

NPR reported that some of the migrants were told they were being flown to Boston.

On Thursday morning, two busloads of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Hariss’ home in Washington.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that he’d sent the buses.

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job and secure the border,” Abbott said on Twitter.