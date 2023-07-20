CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte sanitation worker led a double life, and was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Charlotte resident Gary Lee Davis, 56, admitted to receiving fentanyl and cocaine shipped in bulk via the U.S. Mail from a supplier based in California. He mailed cash drug proceeds back to his supply source in California.

Davis also admitted to trafficking between 50 and 100 kilograms of fentanyl.

In August 2021, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

He was caught in the act by law enforcement when he dealt to a confidential source, documents show. In January of that year, Davis sold the person 20 grams of fentanyl. During a subsequent meeting, Davis sold a kilogram of fentanyl, and arranged to sell the source another kilogram in the near future.

A few days later, law enforcement arrested Davis while he was on his way to meet with the source and seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl from his vehicle.

Law enforcement also seized six of Davis’s vehicles, including a Maybach and two Mercedes Benz vehicles, two Lexus vehicles, and a Chevrolet Corvette. Law enforcement also seized $300,000 in cash drug proceeds and two loaded firearms.

Davis has a prior federal drug trafficking conviction from the Western District of North Carolina, and he is not permitted to own a firearm or ammunition.



“By day, Davis was as a sanitation worker for the City of Charlotte,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King. “By night, he was a bulk trafficker of fentanyl, a deadly substance that is devastating our communities. I commend our law enforcement partners for conducting an investigation that led to the largest federal seizure of fentanyl in this District. We will continue to focus our efforts on identifying large drug networks and major distributors like Davis and disrupting the flow of illegal fentanyl and other dangerous drugs into our communities.”

Following his sentencing, Davis will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor G. Stout, of the Western N.C. office, prosecuted the case.