CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Meteorologists close to WBTV’s Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole.

Van Denton says Myers always told him at his father’s church that he wanted to be a meteorologist when he grew up. Denton is WGHP’s chief meteorologist, Queen City News’ sister station in the Piedmont Triad.

“Just know that Charlotte was lucky to have Jason while they had him because he was a first-class great guy,” Denton said.

Meyers would eventually intern for Denton and the station around 2000.

“I always thought of Jason as the next generation of great meteorologists. I always would watch Jason, and I just felt like he was the next generation of weather leaders, and I felt like he would become the guy that, over the next couple of decades, people would rely on. Jason is that kind of guy and should be remembered that way,” he said.

After interning at WGHP in High Point, Myers moved to Abilene, Texas, to start his broadcast journey. But he always thought about coming closer to home.

In 2006, he found a job at WRIC in Richmond, Va., before becoming a chief meteorologist at ABC 36 in Lexington, Kentucky.

WRIC chief meteorologist John Bernier says he was a part of the group that hired Myers, who went on to work there from 2006 to 2013. Bernier says Myers was very personable. He said everyone in the building liked Meyers.

“He was wonderful to everyone, never really had a bad day, or a horrible day, every once in a while, a day wasn’t perfect, but he just enjoyed what he did, he relished what he did,” Bernier said.

WRIC’s morning meteorologist Matt Dinardo describes Myers as a family man — everyone was his family.

“His wife homeschooled their kids, so he was very heavily involved with that,” Dinardo said. “They were involved in their church which was Swift Creek Baptist Church, he was higher member there. But I mean they were always there he was engaged with the different kids there, he helped them run their different programs, Sunday bible school…”

To Dinardo, Myers the consummate family man.

“He was just that guy, he never said no. And always had time for his family. It’s emotional, it’s toll-taking, but when you remember the good things, it can bring a smile to your face,” he said.