CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were killed in a crash/car fire in northeast Charlotte during Tuesday’s evening commuting hours, according to Medic.

The collision happened around 4:00 p.m. near mile marker 45. All lanes on I-85 near Exit 45 were initially closed, NCDOT reported.

One lane reopened; however, all lanes appeared to be shut down a second time to allow for cleanup.

At 6:00 p.m., CMPD said traffic was forced to turn around, go back, and get off on Harris Boulevard.

Closures are expected to last until at least 11:40 p.m.

Paramedics say it’s a ‘very serious accident; please avoid the area.’

(Courtesy: NCDOT) (Courtesy: NCDOT)

NCDOT has provided a detour:

“Use Exit 45-B onto WT Harris Blvd East for a half mile, then turn right. Continue on US 29 South for 1.5 miles, then turn left. Use the “I-85 Connector” to reaccess I-85.”

Details are limited; check back for updates.