CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four suspects were arrested in north Charlotte Tuesday afternoon after allegedly stealing four vehicles.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the Crime Gun Suppression Team, Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit tracked down four stolen vehicle suspects who triggered a precautionary lockdown at David Cox Elementary.

Around 3 p.m., officers said the suspects, two adults and two juveniles, jumped and ran from the stolen vehicle into a wooded area off Waterford Hills Drive. They were arrested after a foot pursuit.

Officers also reportedly recovered several firearms. The entire situation was resolved within an hour.