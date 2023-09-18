CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four victims are in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 2:30 a.m. near 200 N. Tryon Street in Uptown. Officers were not able to locate any victims, however, soon learned four gunshot wound victims had shown up at an area hospital in relation to the incident. CMPD has not said what the condition of any of the victims is.

Tryon was shut down between 5th and 6th streets as the investigation continued. There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.