CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As cars zoom by along Cove Creek Drive, some neighbors wait with bated breath for the next time they hear tires screeching on the pavement.

“When we first moved in, there was an accident right around this corner,” said Jamie Wildgoose. “In the past, we’ve had three light poles down. Someone KO’d the city trash can.”

In the most recent wreck, a driver flipped their car and took out this retaining wall to Wildgoose’s yard.

“If we didn’t have the retaining wall, I don’t know the damage to my house or our neighbor’s house or anyone’s house in general,” he said.

Drivers use the 25-mile-per-hour road as a cut-through to The Plaza, but neighbors are fed up with the speeding and crashes and would like the city to install speed humps. Wildgoose contacted their neighborhood liaison to get the ball rolling.

“She’s put in a petition that a lot of neighbors have actually signed,” Wildgoose said, “but that’s been going for about two years.”

Queen City News did some digging and found out funding for speed humps is limited, and City Council has asked the department to prioritize all qualifying requests. Each one is evaluated and then placed on a waiting list.

Wildgoose wonders if that method will hold up long term.

“This is, you know, a reality as Charlotte grows as a whole,” he said, “so I hope the city pays greater attention to the needs of the residents.”