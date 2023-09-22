CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There will never be enough time for Ronald McLaughlin.

“That’s the hard thing, you just don’t know how much longer you have,” explained McLaughlin as his wife leaned up next to his side on their couch. Dyan, 73, needs her husband for just about everything these days.

Doctors diagnosed her with Alzheimer’s disease. The news they received in 2018 was devastating. “The Dyan you used to know you don’t have any longer and we went outside and cried,” recalled McLaughlin about that day in the doctor’s office with his daughter, Honey.

The couple’s love story spans decades. The two worked inside schools and raised three children together. Dyan advised students as a career counselor and operated a wedding planning company on the side. Her husband coached football and spent time as an athletic director.

McLaughlin’s specialty was defense. He’s spent much of the last few years playing defense to his wife’s disease.

The McLaughlin family turned to the Alzheimer’s Association. A family friend would walk around the neighborhood with Dyan while Ronald went to a caretaker’s meeting. The meeting became a lifeline for Ronald as he navigated what would come.

Upcoming ‘More than Pink Walk’ holds special meaning for Charlotte-area woman

“It was once a month, but I could have gone once a week. You would hear things about diapers and bedpans and I just never imagined having to deal with it but it gets you prepared,” explained McLaughlin.

The couple moved from Florida to Mooresville, N.C. to be closer to their children. Dyan’s daughter, Honey Crum, helped make the initial contact with the Alzheimer’s Association. For two years now, Crum has organized the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Iredell County.

“For me, it’s been part of the mourning process to know I’m giving back to a community of others. I’m so thrilled to do this and I’m doing it because of Mom,” explained Crum. Crum knows her mother would want her to help others.

Their family credits the association for offering a welcoming and safe space to remind them they are not alone on this journey.

As Dyan’s disease progresses, Ronald has put locks on just about everything that moves or opens inside their home. McLaughlin has a set of weights upstairs. It’s his escape and his way to stay fit to care for Dyan.

She lost her voice last Christmas but still has an appetite which they are thankful for. Nurses from Hospice of Iredell County visit to help Ronald care for Dyan.

They live for the little moments like a high-five, a clap, or even a kiss. “I’d do it all over again,” said Ronald who is thankful for the lifetime of memories made with his bride.

The Iredell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s is September 23rd. McLaughlin and his daughter will be walking for Team Dyan.