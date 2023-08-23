CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus went up in flames Wednesday in northwest Charlotte, according to witnesses at the scene. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The fire happened at noon Wednesday, Aug. 23, along Overlook Mountain Drive in the Mountain Island area.

A witness at the scene told Queen City News the school bus ‘exploded into flames’ in front of their house.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms with Queen City News that the school bus, No. 1415, was traveling on Overlook Mountain Drive when the bus driver noticed smoke.

Queen City News

Queen City News

Queen City News

CMS said the bus driver was the only person on board and evacuated safely.

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools inspects its buses every 30 days and will be working with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) who will investigate the cause of the fire,” CMS said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Photos: Hunter Reynolds

Charlotte Fire Ladder 33 and Engine 33 responded to and extinguished this fire. They said the scene was turned over to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and CMS.

This is the second CMS bus to catch fire in 2023. In June, bus No. 32 caught on fire in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte. In that fire, CMS said the bus driver was very proactive when he noticed smoke on the bus and safely evacuated all students from the vehicle.

Video and some images courtesy of Hunter Reynolds.