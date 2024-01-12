CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled visual plans for their multimillion-dollar Spectrum Center upgrades, which are set to be completed by the start of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.
The renovations will start later this year during the offseason.
$275M Spectrum Center upgrades include underground transit center
“We are thrilled to share initial renovation plans with our guests, who have been top of mind at every stage throughout the reimagining process,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “We have always viewed Spectrum Center as an important community asset that brings people together and has a tremendous economic impact for our city. Re!magine Spectrum Center touches nearly every aspect of the arena and allows us to remain the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas.”
Among the plans:
- Elevating the Overall Guest Experience – Throughout the arena there will be more gathering spaces for fans with increased visibility into the bowl. Renovations completed in 2024 will focus on modifications to better support traffic flow, including the addition of a fourth vomitory in the lower level, wider corridors and entrance alterations. In 2025, the Main Concourse will be renovated, unveiling four themed “destinations” for fans, inspired by the unique communities across the Carolinas. New, enhanced fan engagement areas will be introduced and the retail experience will be improved.
- Additional Seating – An additional 2,500 lower-level seats will be added in 2025, allowing many more fans to be closer to the action. All seats throughout the bowl will also be replaced at that time.
- Uptown Concourse Enhancements – In addition to significant improvements to Uptown Concourse lighting, signage and concession locations on the Uptown Concourse, the Dr Pepper Pavilion and The Nest fan section will be redesigned in 2024, offering new amenities for some of the Hornets’ most passionate fans.
- Club & Hospitality Experiences –All premium spaces, including clubs and suites, will be transformed over the course of the two summers. In 2024, the two existing Event Level clubs will be relocated and a new Courtside Club will be added, allowing for hundreds more seats to be inclusive of club amenities. In addition, the entire Suite Level will be renovated in 2024, followed by the Founders Level in 2025.
- Diversified Premium Offerings – The reimagined Suite Level will offer five different suite options that can accommodate anywhere from two to 130 guests, providing increased access to premium spaces at a wider range of price points. In addition to 28 Standard Suites, Spectrum Center will have four Party Suites, 13 Mini Suites, one Super Suite and one Theater Box that will offer a completely new all-inclusive experience.
- Food & Beverage Experiences – Throughout Spectrum Center, impactful technology will be utilized to create more frictionless interactions that will improve the overall concession experience, including additional grab-and-go markets. There will be expanded and enhanced menu options and additional bar offerings that will delight all patrons. In addition, more social gathering spaces will be near food and beverage areas, with increased visibility into the bowl, creating an unmatched experience for guests regardless of where they are in the arena.
- Back-of-House Upgrades – In addition to public facing areas, the arena’s back-of-house spaces will see significant changes to better support team, promoter, crew and entertainer needs – helping set Spectrum Center up for long-term success.