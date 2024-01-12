CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled visual plans for their multimillion-dollar Spectrum Center upgrades, which are set to be completed by the start of the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

Credit: Charlotte Hornets

The renovations will start later this year during the offseason.

$275M Spectrum Center upgrades include underground transit center

“We are thrilled to share initial renovation plans with our guests, who have been top of mind at every stage throughout the reimagining process,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager Donna Julian. “We have always viewed Spectrum Center as an important community asset that brings people together and has a tremendous economic impact for our city. Re!magine Spectrum Center touches nearly every aspect of the arena and allows us to remain the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas.”

Among the plans: