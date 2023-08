CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gas line was struck at Charlotte Preparatory School on Monday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

On Monday, August 21, officials confirmed that construction crews working at the south Charlotte school hit a gas line. The situation was controlled and Piedmont Natural Gas is at the school.

Parents say they were notified of the incident. This is following students going back to school on Wednesday, August 16.