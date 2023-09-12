George Strait & Chris Stapleton set to take over Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music stars George Strait and Chris Stapleton are continuing their tour in 2024 with nine new dates including a stop in Charlotte.

The duo will be at Bank of America Stadium on June 1, 2024. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.

The full list of added shows in 2024 are:

May 4, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

May 11, 2024, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville

May 25, 2024, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames

June 1, 2024, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

June 8, 2024, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford

June 29, 2024, at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City

July 13, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit

July 20 at Soldier Field in Chicago

December 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

