CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A simple gift card can lead to something priceless.

Mecklenburg County teens got a store gift card Friday, but that was far from the end of the story. Their spending spree inspired them to think beyond themselves, affecting what they chose to fill their carts with.

“Don’t be so selfish and only think about you,” officer Mike Nguyen implored the group. “Think about other people. Especially the ones that put clothes on your back, food on the table, right?”

“We’re standing here with 18 youths from our REACH academy and they’re going out to shop for gifts for their family and themselves today,” explained Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

REACH is an acronym for respect, engage, accountability, character, honesty. The Walmart on East Independence Blvd. gave each teen in the youth enrichment program a 120 dollar gift card. The CMPD Explorers Christmas Project kicked in an extra hundred.

“To me, it means a lot that they provide an opportunity for us to come out,” said Adia Barnes, who has four siblings and says money is tight.

“It’s good that we get to do it with a cop,” Barnes added. “Because in my neighborhood, it’s like a lot of negative stereotypes with cops, and we get to not only bond with them but feel safe.”

They used their shopping money in different ways.

One young man got a bike, just so he can ride to the library every day instead of walking.

Meanwhile, for Ethan Walton, the hour of spending power included basics like toilet paper and paper towels.

“I get to experience being able to just go out and get some new supplies for the house or myself, not to worry too much about spending my own money,” Walton said.

“I’ll get these too,” he said, grabbing another pack of toilet paper.

Clearly, Ethan wasn’t about impulse buys. He even bought clothes for a sibling who will be born soon.

They all stretched the impact of their dollars, by keeping loved ones in mind.

“So many people are giving to them, this is an opportunity to teach them to give back to some others,” Officer Botzenmayer told Queen City News.

It didn’t take much convincing, really.

“Some candles for the house,” a young man said, pointing to items in his cart.“The rest is for my family; toothbrush for my dad and mom, my little brother.”

Sometimes small purchases add up to something valuable and meaningful.

“You shopped for your brothers and sisters?” Officer Nguyen asked.

“Yeah everybody,” the teen responded.

“Alright!” says Nguyen.

After shopping with a cop, they got to eat with a cop.

The CMPD Explorers treated them to lunch to cap a heartwarming day.