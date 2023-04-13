CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gold Line streetcar reportedly collided with a vehicle Wednesday that had stopped suddenly in front of it on its route, according to the Charlotte Area Transit System.

The incident occluded west of uptown near Trade Street and Bruns Avenue at 3:23 p.m., forcing the line to operate on a restricted route with the Transportation Center as the westernmost stop. CATS said this was a minor incident that resulted in no injuries to streetcar passengers or the rail operator.

#NOW Goldline service is delayed along West Trade Street for what CATS is calling an “incident”. Multiple police officers are on scene blocking the road. @Queen_City_News is working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/3CjsPprc8V — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) April 12, 2023

The streetcar sustained minor damage and was able to return to normal operation around 4 p.m. There were no reported injuries or need for medical assistance.

The incident occurred just a week after a tree fell onto power lines just a quarter-mile north, also forcing Gold Line service to alter its route.