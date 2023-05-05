CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On a blustery Monday, it wasn’t the weather that blew us away. Instead, we were struck by the pure joy at a Charles L. Sifford Golf Course youth clinic.

The All-Star Kids Clinic gave children with special needs one-on-one instruction.

“I’m playing golf!” says Hudson, explaining why he had so much fun at the clinic.

This week, the golf spotlight is on the PGA Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. But days before the tournament teed off, the clinic helped put the game in proper perspective.

“I like doing this, and it’s fun, and I like doing it!” said Isaiah Edwards of Lake Wylie, showing off his swing to his mom.

“I love it; I love to see him outside of his normal element,” his mother, Ariana Edwards, told Queen City News. “He’s playing the same sports each season; basketball, baseball. So, this is a great opportunity to try something different and new. I’m really excited about it.”

The Tesori Family Foundation and The First Tee of Greater Charlotte host the clinic.

“It kind of just grounds us a little bit, reminds us it’s a game,” said Paul Tesori, a PGA Tour caddie. “And any time we can give back as a game, it kind of just eases the week and get into the stressful stuff.”

Paul and his wife, Michelle Tesori, have a nine-year-old son with Down Syndrome.

That’s why they have a personal connection to the 40 All-Star Kids Clinics held nationwide. More than one thousand kids have taken part in them.

“So excited to see a lot of returning faces,” Paul told families at Monday’s session. “Some people don’t even like the term ‘special needs’ community; you’re supposed to say it different ways. Unbeknownst to us, we fell into a large family, and we have enjoyed being part of it.”

The heartwarming moments move everyone involved.

Seeing the love of golf blossom can be moving, said PGA Tour pro-Webb Simpson of Charlotte. He thinks it’s a relief from the pressure of competition.

“I love seeing their enthusiasm for the game that I love,” Simpson said. “And it’s always great to get away from the noise of a golf tournament to come here and just have some fun for a little bit.”

While kids work on their short game, volunteers focus on the long game.

Connor Perkins used to participate in the All-Star clinic and has returned as a volunteer.

“To help motivate them,” Perkins said. “To help the kids be a good golfer and help their skills and all that.”

With each stroke, they hope to instill confidence and a lasting passion for the sport.