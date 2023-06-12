CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday, officials broke ground at the new Hidden Valley Firehouse in northeast Charlotte.

The ceremony occurred around 10 a.m. on 5800 North Tryon Street near Orr Road.

Officials say Firehouse 45 ‘will help decrease emergency response times in the surrounding area and across the city.’

The two-story, three-bay building was among the three approved in the FY 2022 budget. Renderings can be seen below:

Firefighters hope the firehouse will inch the department a step closer to the department’s benchmark of six minutes.

“With all the growth that’s going on along the North Tryon corridor, Firehouse 45 will be able to assist the Charlotte Fire Department in continuing to meet our response time goals,” said Chief Reginald Johnson.