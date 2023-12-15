CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A group that helped shape the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Response to Resistance policies is disappointed after seeing the footage of the controversial Nov. 13 arrest.

Back in 2020, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings created the Safe Communities Community Input Group (SCCIG) to allow people who had experience with police to recommend possible policy changes about de-escalation. Meko McCarthy and Larry Mims were a part of the SCCIG and are disappointed to see the officers’ actions on the video that was released to the public Tuesday.

“We have too many of these conversations, we have too many of these meetings, and we did this for three years and none of this stuff that we put in place happened,” McCarthy said.

The video shows police officers driving down the street who pull over near the corner of South Tryon Street and Arrowood Road to investigate an odor of marijuana. They approached Christina Pierre and Anthony Lee who explained they were smoking THCA legally purchased from a local smoke shop. Less than a minute into the interaction, one officer proceeds to arrest Lee and Pierre interferes by extending her arm. The other officer pulls her off the bench.

Body cam footage shows Anthony Lee and Christina Pierre approached by officers on Nov. 13. (CMPD)

“They were calm, they was compliant,” McCarthy explained. “They would have put it out. It wouldn’t have escalated before officers felt comfortable to escalate it.”

Cellphone video provided by police as part of the body camera package shows the moment when police say Pierre punched an officer and he hit her back. The officer’s use of force was deemed justified by an internal review board.

“Officers are trained to de-escalate situations,” former SCCIG member Mims said. “No officer in this video de-escalating the situation. Not one. No, not one. They escalated it.”

The video shows officers calling for backup and more than a dozen more arrive. Officer Vincent Pistone pulls up when both Pierre and Lee are pinned down.

Officer Pistone is seen on body camera video striking Christina Pierre 17 times while four other officers pin her down trying to arrest her. An internal affairs investigation concluded Pistone struck Pierre several times after her hands were behind her back. As a result of the investigation, Pistone was suspended 40 hours and will receive more training.

“My biggest thing is you have to know what community you work in and what’s in the community,” Mims said. “I think officers need to be required a certain number of hours a week where they actually have to walk and talk to citizens in a community like they did back in the day.”

Chief Jennings has created a new police community collaboration group, separate from the SCCIG that will bring together Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations, Community Relations Committee, Citizens Review Board, NAACP, Action NC, Latin American Coalition, clergy members, CMPD Ambassadors and George Floyd Global Memorial.

McCarthy and Mims have not been invited to the table this time around, but they hope that the conversation centers not only training officers on de-escalation and response to resistance but also around community interactions and marijuana enforcement.

“We have to look at where this is going to land us? The DA is not even prosecuting this,” Mims said. “So, this is a waste of time.”

Pierre and Lee faced charges for marijuana possession and resisting a public officer. The district attorney dropped all the charges.

“It’s pretty much criminalizing the person,” McCarthy said. “It’s an inconvenience to them for something that they go across the street is going to get dropped.”



The chief’s new Police Community Collaboration Group meets for the first time early next year. Jennings has stated the meetings will not be public in an effort to create a safe space for open dialogue.