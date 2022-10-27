CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a meeting of the minds on how to help Mecklenburg County combat the opioid crisis.

The first step, get doctors to stop prescribing so much of the drug.

“In 2016, there were a total of 185,000 opioid pills prescribed in Mecklenburg County,” said a speaker at the meeting. “But in 2020, this number reduced by approximately 35% to 118,000.”

One hundred seventeen counties in the Tar Heel state will split a historic $26 billion. Mecklenburg county received $38.4 million to be paid out over the next 18 years, and the city of Charlotte will get $8 million over the next 18 years.

The money is earmarked for specific areas, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

“Those high-impact strategies are articulated in the memorandum of agreement that we entered into with the attorney general’s office,” said Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio. “They have said these are the areas we think are going to have the biggest impact.”

It’s not just county leaders helping to allocate funds.

“At 14, I started using heroin,” said Anna Fiscus-Surita, attending the meeting. “And for over 20 years, I was in and out of homelessness, hospitals, incarceration, and more trauma.”

Fiscus-Surita and others are bringing life experiences to the table, and she agrees with the state that more money needs to be directed toward recovery.

“Those closest to the problem are closest to the solution, added Fiscus – Surita. “It’s really hard for people to say, ‘oh, this is going to be helpful.’ How do you know what’s going to be helpful if you’ve not been through it yourself?”

Everyone in the room will complete a list of areas where the first 3 million should go.

More help to combat a growing problem, more money to help bring a solution.

“We have an opportunity to really make sure we use these funds to the highest and best use,” said Diorio. “To have the highest and best impact in our community.”