CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gun was found on the campus of a south Charlotte high school Wednesday and an investigation is underway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

District leaders said the gun was found on campus and prompted an immediate investigation.

“All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing without disruption,” CMS said.

South Meck HS Principal Angere confirmed the gun belonged to a student, however, there is no mention of any charges and Queen City News is working to learn more from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. This is the third gun found on a CMS campus so far for this calendar school year.

CMS released the following statement to parents.

Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct, and is subject to criminal charges.