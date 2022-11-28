CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Guns and drugs were seized and multiple arrests were made in what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police described as a crackdown on street racing and reckless driving.

Officers conducted a ‘Street Takeover’ operation on November 18th and 19th.

The operations resulted in the following:

27 stops

32 violations cited

3 arrests

8 criminal charges

3 firearms seized

2 vehicles seized

$579 seized

517.5 grams of marijuana seized

Two of the suspects were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to distribute, and felony fleeing to elude.

The bust involved multiple locations where suspects took part in racing and other reckless driving acts, CMPD said.