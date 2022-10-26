CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three guns and cocaine were seized following a collision that involved a stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers were chasing suspects, which ultimately led to an accident, on Tuesday near 6900 Old Lawyers Road in east Charlotte. A second vehicle was also recovered near the scene that had been reported stolen, officers said. Queen City News is working to find out why the suspects were being chased by police.

While on the scene officers observed and seized cocaine, three guns, and ammunition and two suspects were arrested.

47-year-old Wonya Harris-Fleming faces stolen vehicle and felony gun and drug possession charges. 27-year-old Adrian Flowe faces charges including stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed gun charges.