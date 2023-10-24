CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in east Charlotte Tuesday, Medic confirmed.
Emergency personnel responded to reports of a shooting just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the parking lot of a Compare Foods grocery store located on Milton Road.
A man was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area medical center for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time and there is no mention of a suspect. This remains an active investigation.
Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.