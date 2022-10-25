CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.

On what or whom specifically, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet said.

From what witnesses observed, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, a gold minivan was sitting in a turning lane. As they went to turn onto Alleghany Street, someone in the front passenger seat started shooting through the window.

Witnesses said it looked like they were aiming toward a collection of buildings on Freedom and that it sounded like anything between six or seven shots — to an entire clip fired.

The vehicle has not been seen in the area since the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.