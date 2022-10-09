CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 91-year-old charlotte woman is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding her whereabouts.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 91-year-old Willie McLean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday near 2900 Coronet Way, which is north of the Enderly Park area.

She was wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat and is believed to be barefoot, according to the police report.

Anyone with information should call 911.