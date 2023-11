CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman who went missing has been located safely, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday.

Charlotte resident Denyse Ray, 68, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday at a Northlake Mall Drive bus stop. Her family said she frequently used the bus as a means of transportation.

Ray was last seen wearing joggers and a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue tennis shoes, and a blue head wrap. She suffers from a cognitive impairment, CMPD said.