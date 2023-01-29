CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is missing after leaving home for an appointment and never returning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

John Corrigan, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at his home near 7000 Ambleside Drive in north Charlotte.

Corrigan had been traveling to an appointment on North Hoskins Road, according to the police report. According to the report, at some point, while he was at the appointment, he called and canceled his return trip.

CMPD said the family is concerned due to a multitude of health conditions.

Corrigan was last seen wearing a black and purple jacket, navy shorts, and black shoes.