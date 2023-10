CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘hazard’ has prompted a road closure along Wilkinson Boulevard Monday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The closure is near the Wilkinson Blvd. intersection by Westerly Hills Drive and is expected to last several hours. It is unclear at this time exactly what the hazard is, however, Queen City News had a crew on scene and a damaged power line pole along with utility crews could be seen.