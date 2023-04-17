CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Myers Park High School student passed away over the weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS confirmed that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior at Myers Park, died early Sunday morning.

Myers Park High School officials said a Crisis Response Team will be available to meet with students individually and in groups on Monday and over the coming days and weeks.

Below is the letter sent to Myers Park families and staff this weekend:

“Myers Park Staff and Families,

I am deeply saddened to share that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior, died early this morning. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends. Barron is known by his friends for his loyalty, engaging personality, and loving spirit. He will be deeply missed by many in our school and in our extended community.

We have informed our teachers and staff, and members of our Crisis Response Team are available to meet with students individually and in groups tomorrow and over the coming days and weeks.

Please let your child know they are welcome to visit the Art Gallery tomorrow morning or the student services office anytime during the school day. Please contact us if you feel your child needs additional assistance or if we can reach out to them.“

We are deeply saddened to share that Barron Alexander Harris, a senior, died early this morning. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends. Barron is known by his friends for his loyalty, engaging personality, & loving spirit. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/Gc1FmzanXy — Myers Park High (@MyersParkHS) April 16, 2023

Further information about a memorial service will be shared as it is available, school officials said.

“The physical, mental, and emotional loss of someone is very difficult to process. Please take this time to speak to your child and share your love for them,” Myers Park school officials said.