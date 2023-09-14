CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The head of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in the Charlotte area was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday.

Upon his release from prison, 45-year-old Laricco Eugene Sherrill of Charlotte will be subject to five years of supervised release.

The announcement was made by Dena J. King, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

In addition to Sherrill, six other members of the drug trafficking organization were previously sentenced as follows:

Jakieran Harris, 27, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 108 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Laricco Eugene Sherrill Jr., 24, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 84 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Marquez Maxwell, 28, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Quentin Nathaniel Stowe, 29, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Brian Clinton, 25, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 42 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Sadarian Armstrong, 42, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The elder Sherrill pleaded guilty April 11 to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and court proceedings, beginning as early as January 2020 through August 2021, Sherrill was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of narcotics in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas. The group used several residences in Charlotte as bases of operation from which they sold the drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said young children were regularly present in these trap houses while drugs were sold.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement executed multiple search warrants and seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cocaine base, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, several firearms and ammunition, and more than $63,650 in drug proceeds.

Documents show that Sherrill stored large quantities of drugs he purchased in several residences, or stash houses, in the area, and used a network of local distributors, including the six co-conspirators, to sell the drugs.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement arranged multiple controlled drug buys with Sherrill and the co-conspirators. Sherrill previously served a federal prison sentence for trafficking drugs while armed in the Western District of North Carolina.

“As head honcho of a drug trafficking organization, Sherrill Sr. sold drugs, unfazed by the havoc he was wreaking in the lives of those who bought his poison,” King said. “Drug trafficking and the violence linked to the drug trade are a blight that threatens the stability and safety of our communities. Thanks to the joint efforts of my Office and our law enforcement partners, Sherrill Sr. will now spend nearly two decades behind bars.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor G. Stout prosecuted the case.