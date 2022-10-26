CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Viruses attacking the respiratory system are increasing, and area health officials are taking notice.

Mecklenburg county doesn’t track flu cases, but health officials track flu-like illnesses, including COVID and RSV.

“Our hospital capacity always gets strained at this time of the year because respiratory viral season is starting,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, health director with the Mecklenburg County health department. “So people are going to the hospital for care for those conditions.”

The latest report from Mecklenburg county shows a significant increase in the last month.

On Sept. 3, there were 130 weekly visits; as of Oct. 15, 2002, emergency room, visits for flu-like illnesses jumped to 249 a week.

Doctors believe a major factor is that people have forgotten lessons learned during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, we were all great about social distancing and isolating while we were sick,” says Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician for Novant Health. “And we were really good with wearing masks.”

RSV cases are on the rise and mainly affect children, but patients 65 or older could also contract the virus.

Doctors are trying to avoid trips to the emergency room. So, depending on the time and the symptoms, doctors say to call first.

“If it’s during work hours, I always encourage everybody to call their pediatrician’s office,” said Zuzo.

When calling the office, doctors can give tips on how to treat a patient, but all agree this may get worse before it gets better.

“The cases that we’re seeing in the clinic, kids are just sicker,” added Zuzo. “So, we’re seeing a lot more of our younger kids who are ending up having difficulty breathing and going to the emergency room, and some are being hospitalized.”

County health officials say they will be watching as well.

“We expect hospital capacity to be closer to the margins that we are at other times, and our hospitals prepare for this,” said Washington. “So, we are keeping in close contact with our healthcare systems.