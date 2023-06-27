CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Flames shot out of the Charlotte Prep School’s Lower School building Monday night, sparking a three-alarm fire that took over 60 firefighters to control.

The fire destroyed a piece of the school that means so much to many.

“I honestly thought a plane was going to crash,” said Melissa Steadman, a parent at Charlotte Prep School. “It sounded to me as if there was a plane engine coming down towards the ground.”

(Courtesy: Charlotte Fire) SouthPark Hyatt Cam (Queen City News) Charlotte Prep aftermath (Queen City News)

According to the fire department, the Lower School building did not have sprinklers which are required for new construction after a certain year.

Fire officials say it’s unclear when the building was built but want to emphasize that the school was up to fire code, despite having no sprinklers in the building destroyed by fire.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Steadman. “It was heartbreaking last night.”

And by day, the loss doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s heartbreaking for the school community, it’s a tight-knit community, and it’s just hard to look at,” said another parent.

Crews brought in construction equipment Tuesday to knock down walls and make sure firefighters were safe to go inside and investigate.

“My youngest was attending summer camp here,” Steadman explained. “She was in tears this morning; she said, ‘But mom, what are we going to do? I don’t have a school to go to.’ I said, ‘But you will; it’s better that we rebuild the structure and not rebuild the lives around someone that may have been lost.'”

CLT PREP FIRE AFTERMATH 🙏🔥 | Drone footage shows what remains of @CharlottePrep after a 3-alarm fire broke out Monday night. Latest: https://t.co/nWnqr8pUdE pic.twitter.com/t4wJVpvBOk — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) June 27, 2023

Firefighters say the flames did more than $2.5 million in damage to the K-8 school, which had to cancel its summer camp for the rest of the week.

School leaders are working on getting the camp back up and running, but they still need to set a date.

They plan to open the doors on the first day of school in August, possibly in a temporary spot, and eventually rebuild what the fire destroyed.

“I’m grateful that in time we will come back better, stronger,” Steadman said.

Charlotte Fire is using all kinds of resources, including the ATF, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arson detectives, and even a drone to try and figure out a cause, and officials say it could take a while.