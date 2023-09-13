CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A barricaded suspect armed with a gun was arrested after a heavy police presence could be seen disrupting morning commuter traffic on Wednesday in northwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering incident around 4 a.m. at a home near 1300 Toddville Road. The suspect, later identified as Lonnie Raye, 31, was armed with a gun and barricaded himself inside the home of a known acquaintance, CMPD said. A short time later, all occupants of the home were able to exit the home with the assistance of the officers on the scene, according to the police report.

CMPD then said one gunshot was fired inside the home before Raye surrendered and was arrested. Raye was transported to an area medical center to be evaluated.

No injuries were reported and there is no mention of any charges at this time.

Heavy traffic delays during the standoff were reported in the area.