CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From uptown’s glass and steel, through stately tree-lined streets, to eclectic, up-and-coming neighborhoods…Saturday’s Charlotte Marathon stretches over 26 miles across the Queen City. The annual event will result in several road closures.

The Charlotte Marathon begins at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Truist Field in Uptown.

Charlotte Marathon 2023 Course Map

Charlotte Marathon Turn-By-Turn Directions

TRANSPORTATION IMPACTS

The Charlotte Area Transit System said the CityLYNX Gold Line will delay the start of its service until 10:30 a.m. Saturday to accommodate the marathon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that Fourth Street was closed at Mint Street for the setup of the Charlotte Marathon on Saturday.

“Please avoid the area and choose an alternate route. Please use caution in the morning as more closures are planned,” CMPD said in an alert on Friday.

Download the CATS-Pass App to learn how you can ride CATS to cheer on competitors. pic.twitter.com/jsLR7elWGm — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) November 3, 2023

2023 WEEKEND EVENTS

CHARLOTTE MARATHON: NOV. 4, 2023 – 7:20 A.M.

CHARLOTTE HALF MARATHON: NOV. 4, 2023 – 7:20 A.M.

CHARLOTTE MARATHON RELAYS: NOV. 4, 2023 – 7:20 A.M.

MARATHON 5K: NOV. 4, 2023 – 7:35 A.M.

For more information on this weekend’s races, please click here.