NORTH CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Since Friday morning, Jermaine Turner and his family have waited anxiously for any news that their soon-to-be 8-month-old pup Tango had been found and would be returned to them.

Instead, they’ve been left with new news; only a ten-second clip that appeared to show the moment their pup was taken by a person in a white car.

Turner contacted Queen City News on Monday about his dog being taken.

On Friday, Turner put Tango, and the family’s two other small dogs, in the backyard.

Tango was on his leash which was tied to the outdoor grill, while the two small dogs were in a collapsible fence.

At some point, Tango’s leash snapped.

He then knocked over the collapsible fence, and ran, along with the two other dogs, down Creedmore Hill Drive.

The neighbors reported to Turner that they saw a person in a white vehicle grab Tango’s leash and pull him into their vehicle. They also left the two smaller dogs behind.

Turner told Queen City News, “If there wasn’t any malintent then why did he leave behind the other two dogs? If he wanted to take the dog to animal control, why didn’t he take all three?”

On Monday, Turner filed a police reporter with CMPD, and turned over Tango’s information to the area Animal Control; neither group had not reported any sighting of the dog.

“He’s a part of my family, he’s about of my daughter, he’s a part of me, he’s a part of my wife,” Turned explained when asked about the relationship between his family and Tango.

They adopted him during the Summer as a way to champion a new chapter of their lives; getting a new house and starting sixth grade – which is what Turner’s daughter Kirsten did this academic year.

She said, “he means a lot actually. Because I’m small. And I could be walking him and someone could try to do something and he’ll fight them.”

Tango is an American-Bully and is multi-colored with black and white spots all over.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact CMPD.